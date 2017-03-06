Personal Finance Tips That Can Change Your Life!

The economy isn't recovering as quickly as anyone would like, so it's still important to keep a close eye on your personal finances and household spending for peace of mind. Is money still slipping through your fingers as fast as you get it? There are probably a few areas you can cut back. Read on for some fresh ideas.

Sometimes it can feel like you've dug yourself a hole too deep, just remember that you can always find a way out of debt or bad credit. Start by not going out so much and reduce the amount you spend on leisure activities a week, then pay your bills on time. Your goal is to repair your credit and the only way you can begin to do that is to be responsible.

When it comes to maintaining your financial health, one of the most important things you can do for yourself is establish an emergency fund. Having an emergency fund will help you avoid sliding into debt in the event you or your spouse loses your job, needs medical care or has to face an unexpected crisis. Setting up an emergency fund is not hard to do, but requires some discipline. Figure out what your monthly expenses are and set a goal to save 6-8 months of funds in an account you can easily access if needed. Plan to save a full 12 months of funds if you are self-employed.

When it comes to investments try to remember, stocks first and bonds later. When you are young invest in stocks, and as you get older move into bonds. It is a great long-term investment strategy to choose stocks. If the market takes a turn for the worse, you will have plenty of time left to make up what you have lost. Bonds are less risky, and better to invest in as you age.

Stick to your goals. When you see the money start pouring in, or the money flying away, it can be hard to stay the course and stick with what you originally planned. Before making changes, keep in mind what you really want and what you can really afford; and you'll save yourself money.

Coffee is something that you should try to minimize in the morning as much as possible. Purchasing coffee at one of the most popular stores can set you back 5-10 dollars per day, depending on your purchasing frequency. Instead, drink a glass of water or munch on fruit to give you the energy you require.

Consider changing to a checking account which is free, or one which carries no service fees. Some of your main options will include credit unions, online banks and some major chain banks.

If you want your child to have a good grasp on the value of money and on the particulars of managing their finances, start them off with an allowance early. Having a child earn their allowance through chores is a good way to help them learn that hard work pays off.

Keep good records of your expenses. If you aren't keeping accurate records, it's doubtful that you are claiming all you are allowed at tax time. It also makes your situation very difficult if an audit should happen. A digital or paper file can work just fine, so work on creating the system that works for you.

If you are the type of person that likes to use a credit card, make sure you are using one that offers rewards. You can earn things like cash back or you can pick out items in a catalog. These can be great presents to give to people for birthdays or holidays.

Burn used cooking oil in your older diesel vehicle! There are entire web pages and forums devoted to doing just that. The first diesel engine, after all, was designed to run on peanut oil. Just make sure you research your options and take the precautions you need to insure you don't damage your engine.

Have a positive attitude about money. This can be difficult depending on how you've been raised, but realizing that money is merely a tool can change the effect it has on your life. If you're ready to receive more money and are sure it will come to you, half the battle is already won.

In an effort to improve your finances, compare Savings account and CD rates online. In the current low-interest rate environment, it's more important that ever to find the best possible yields on deposit accounts. Chances are that by searching online, you can find a better interest rate than your local bank is offering, making the most of your emergency fund or other savings.

If you need a financial planner, it is better to hire one who charges a flat fee rather than commissions. Fee-based planners charge a fixed amount to advise you and invest your funds, but commission-based planners get paid when they trade for your account. This can give commission-based planners an incentive to trade your holdings excessively, increasing your costs.

You have read many tips that will help with your personal finance. Try out these tips and you will be able to achieve your financial goals easily. Having the knowledge of what to do is half the battle, now it is up to you to follow the advice given.