Personal Bankruptcy: Is It The Right Alternative?

Filing for personal bankruptcy is a significant decision that should not be made lightly. There are many things that you need to know before you do so to make sure that the process has the best possible outcome for you and your family. Keep reading to learn more about the bankruptcy process.

You should look into and understand which debts are eligible to be written-off under bankruptcy. There are certain loans, such as student loans, that do not qualify. By understanding which debts you can write-off, you can make a better decision when trying to figure out if bankruptcy is the right choice for you.

When you file for bankruptcy you limit your options for many future loan options. Many banks do not forgive bankruptcy and it shows on your credit report for 10 years. Think twice before making the decision to file for bankruptcy. You might want to defer your bills for a couple of months, instead of hurting your credit for 10 years.

If you know people who have filed for bankruptcy, ask them who they would recommend rather than relying on Internet reviews or worse, just randomly picking someone out of the phone book. There are various companies that prey on the financially desperate, so you need to find someone you can trust to ensure the process goes smoothly,

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy in the near future, don't charge up your credit cards thinking that you won't have to pay back the debt. In many states, there are rules about how much credit card debt and what kind, may be discharged in a bankruptcy. For instance, if you make purchases for luxury items, such as an expensive new TV, within 6 months prior to filing, you may be obligated to pay that amount back. On the other hand, if you used your credit card to purchase groceries, or other necessities, the rules may be different. Be sure to ask your attorney for advice.

Consider seeking advice in an online forum before you make any permanent decisions regarding personal bankruptcy. From there, you will see many people who long ago went through what you are now facing. It can give you a great perspective to help avoid making their same mistakes, and learning their lessons without first suffering those consequences.

Be safe and hire an attorney for help. There are many websites these days that claim to walk you through the process of filing bankruptcy on your own. It is cheaper than using an attorney to get you through this time, but it leaves a lot of room for error. This is not something that you want to take chances on.

Be fully educated about the rules of bankruptcy. If the courts were to find that you have disregarded any of the rules in place, your petition could be dismissed. Laws prohibit picking and choosing some debts to pay off prior to filing for bankruptcy. Family members cannot be paid off within one year of filing and creditors are limited to ninety days.

Clean up your credit record after ten years. When you file Chapter 7 bankruptcy, it remains on your credit report for ten years. However, the credit bureaus are not required to remove the information. In order to get rid of the bankruptcy record, write a letter to the credit reporting agencies, along with a copy of your discharge notice. Follow this up with a phone call to make sure that they have removed the bankruptcy record.

Do some research. There are two main types of personal bankruptcy - Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 will eliminate the majority of your debt while Chapter 13 restructures it to give you time to pay it off. Each one has different rules on what assets you are allowed to keep. So, ask a lot of questions before you decide which one is the best fit for your situation.

The best thing you can do when filing for bankruptcy is to hire an attorney. In addition to providing you a free consultation, an attorney takes care of handling all the necessary paperwork in the appropriate time frame and deals with creditors for you throughout the process. An attorney just makes the whole process easier. Even though they can be expensive, bankruptcy lawyers are invaluable during the bankruptcy process.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you must seriously take into account anyone who has cosigned on a loan for you. For instance, if a friend or relative is a cosigner on your auto or home loan, they will be held financially responsible to pay the debt in the event you file for bankruptcy. This can create problems in relationships between family members and friends. That is why it is not advisable to cosign for anyone or ask someone to cosign for you, including your children. It could ruin someone's life.

As you are no doubt aware, the decision to file for personal bankruptcy can be a difficult one. If you have resolved to take this step, however, you need to be familiar with the process, so that it will go as smoothly as possible for you. Remember the advice from this article and you will have a better outcome.